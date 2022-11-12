Magnussen left speechless after pole in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen was lost for words after he claimed a surprise pole position in Brazil for the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Magnussen progressed through to Qualifying 3 in Interlagos in tricky mixed conditions before laying down the best lap in the opening moments of the final segment of the three-part session.

A red flag for George Russell followed soon after while worsening conditions meant, once running resumed, there was no beating the Haas driver’s early effort.

It handed Magnussen his maiden Formula 1 pole position, while his team racked up the same milestone, and triggered celebrations in the team garage.

Having climbed from the car, fist-pumping while stood atop it, he then embraced Team Principal Guenther Steiner in pit lane.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said immediately after the session.

“The team put me out on track on exactly the right moment.

“I mean, we were first out in the pit lane and you know, did a pretty decent lap and we’re on pole.

“It’s incredible.”

Magnussen was not in Formula 1 a year ago, and only received a late call-up following the axing of Nikita Mazepin.

The 30-year-old was a popular returnee to the paddock, rewarding the team with a fifth in Bahrain to open the campaign.

“Thank you to Gene Haas [team owner] and Guenther [Steiner, Team Principal] and the whole team for this opportunity.

“I got back this year after a year out and it’s just been an amazing journey, so thank you.”

The result will see Magnussen on the front row alongside Max Verstappen for Sprint Qualifying on Saturday afternoon, the outcome of which will determine the final make-up of the grid for Sunday’s race.

However, record books will show the Haas driver on pole position, with the definition on the place changed this year to recognise the fastest driver in Qualifying, not who starts the race in that position.

Therefore, no matter what happens in the 28-lap Sprint encounter, Magnussen and Haas will be officially recognised as having secured pole position for the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.