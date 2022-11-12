Herne wins Bathurst Trans Am Race 1

Nathan Herne has taken a comprehensive victory in Turtle Wax Trans Am Series Race 1 at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

He had qualified on pole position and led the field to Hell Corner, as Nash Morris, Brett Holdsworth, and Owen Kelly vied for second place.

Kelly bump-drafted Morris up Mountain Straight and managed to take third position when Holdsworth was wide through Griffins Bend, as Herne gapped the field.

He was 1.9957s up at the end of Lap 1, before Kelly put a move on Morris at Hell Corner and Holdsworth also overtook the #67 Supercheap Auto entry on exit.

Lochie Dalton got by Morris for fourth on Lap 4, before a Safety Car was called on Lap 5 in response to Zach Loscialpo becoming beached at Murray’s Corner.

Herne had been four seconds up before the contest was neutralised, and the time-certain finish meant it was a one-lap dash to the chequered flag when it went green again.

He pulled clear once more and prevailed by 1.7109s, while Kelly held off Holdsworth in the battle for second and Dalton clinched fourth.

Morris and Ben Grice had contact as the former just managed to keep the latter at bay at Forrest’s Elbow on that final lap, and they rounded out the top six.

Seventh through 10th was Dylan Thomas, James Simpson, Mark Crutcher, and Hugh McAlister.

Race 2 starts thus afternoon at 15:15 local time/AEDT.

Results to follow