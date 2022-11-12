Hanson Audi out of Bathurst TCR round after crash

Jay Hanson’s Audi is out for the balance of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International after a heavy crash in Race 1 of Round 7 of TCR Australia.

Hanson was trying to stick with eventual winner Bailey Sweeny when he clouted the wall on the climb to ‘The Tree’ on Lap 17 around Mount Panorama.

A SpeedSeries spokesperson has advised that Car #9 will take no further part in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, and no spare car is available given Michael Clemente’s switch to one of the late-model RS 3 LMSs ahead of this weekend.

Hanson explained that he glanced one wall, which caused him to hit another.

“Bailey and I were pushing each other quite hard out there and, unfortunately, I ended up nipping the right wall and it sent me into the left wall quite hard,” he said on the Stan Sport stream.

“It’s unfortunate, knowing our pace.

“We would have settled for second Any day of the week, but these mistakes happen and I unfortunately ended up in the wall with quite bad damage.”

Hanson had put his current-generation Audi on pole position, and ran in second position from the start until the time of the incident.

Race 2 takes place tomorrow from 09:25 local time/AEDT.