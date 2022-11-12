Changes expected to F1 penalty points system

Drivers expected changes will be made to the F1 penalty points system as Pierre Gasly faces the prospect of missing a race.

The issue has come to a head following the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Gasly was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

That came with a one-point penalty to his super licence, moving his 12-month tally on to 10. A driver will be banned for a race should they acquire 12 points on the licence in a 12-month period.

Gasly is not set to shed any of his current penalty points until May next year – seven rounds into the 2023 season. It’s a situation the Frenchman has described as “embarrassing.”

It’s also one his peers do not feel is fair, noting many of the penalty points that are awarded do not fit the crime.

“I think I have three points on my license and they’re down to track limits, which is something which is not dangerous at all,” said Alex Albon, who has six points on his licence.

“I’m not harming any other driver or myself in that situation.

“I think I’ve got another two points for a collision with [Lance] Stroll in Jeddah which, I think, at the end of the race, we, as drivers, we deemed wasn’t my fault.

“So there are a lot of points on my license which I don’t think I deserved.

“We are discussing it, I think there is going to be a change,” he added.

“Obviously, firstly, we’ve already got the points on our licence, so what happens to them?

“Even if we do make steps forward into next year, do the points that we just got from previous years, or previous races, do they stay on or whatever?

“We do need to do something about it.”

Valtteri Bottas supported Albon, also stating that the penalty points structure is something drivers are discussing with the FIA.

“There’s been already good discussions, and I think it’s better to keep it internal, but from my understanding, there will be some changes made for the future,” he said.

“Some of the things that these guys [have] been getting the points [for], it’s not dangerous.

“I think the points should be only given when it’s really dangerous and can be harm to yourself or somebody else on track.

“I think we will see progress being made, but I don’t think Pierre deserves to be in that kind of situation on the edge.

“That’s the rule now, but the main thing is how we act with that in the future.”

Sergio Perez, who, like Bottas, has just two points on his licence, also waded into the discussion surrounding Gasly’s situation.

“I definitely feel like there are things that are not even related to his driving, and we get points for that,” noted the Red Bull driver.

“So I think when it’s not related to bad driving or mistakes, there shouldn’t be a penalty, and it would be really bad if he ends up losing a race for that.”

Officials have been particularly consistent in the application of penalty points over the years, in part due to the prescribed nature of the outcome of certain incidents.

Impeding, for instance, typically carries a one-point penalty, as does leaving the track and gaining an advantage, or crossing the pit entry line.

Collisions meanwhile are worth two points, as is speeding under yellow or red flags, and failing to remain within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car.