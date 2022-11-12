ARG and APC join forces for SpeedSeries, GT4

The Australian Racing Group (ARG) has entered an agreement to purchase an equity stake in Production Car Racing Pty Ltd, the company behind Australian Production Cars (APC).

The partnership will see APC included as part of an enhanced media deal with the SpeedSeries while providing a high-profile calendar for the competition that will now incorporate GT4 vehicles from 2023.

The new strategic partnership will see APC compete at key SpeedSeries rounds, joining the existing suite of categories at high-profile national events next year.

ARG, APC and the SpeedSeries will work together to grow the profile of Australian Production Cars, alongside and in conjunction with the highly successful Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour – which regularly features oversubscribed fields at the Easter event.

APC competitors will benefit from the added profile at SpeedSeries rounds, which this year has featured record attendances. Coverage on Stan Sport and the Nine Network will also see APC televised nationally.

“Formalising a relationship with Australian Production Cars makes a lot of sense as we continue to grow the SpeedSeries programme in 2023,” said the Australian Racing Group’s John McMellan.

“In the Bathurst 6 Hour we already have the largest production car race in the country.

“Now we can work together with the APC team to build the national championship and add value to their competitors in exposure, attendances at each round, TV coverage and more.”

The partnership also means GT4 cars will compete for their own championship title, alongside the existing Australian Production Car Championship.

“We have a wide manufacturer-based product suite with TCR, GTWCA [GT World Challenge Australia] and the addition of APC and GT4 enhances this offer … it will position GT4 as the ideal steppingstone to GT3 racing and add significantly to the profile of the class,” McMellan said.

Under the management of PCR Pty Ltd, plans are already taking shape for a standalone GT4 Australia championship season to commence in 2024.

As it currently does within Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the GT4 category will operate to current global rules and be open to the wide range of manufacturer machinery available for the class.

The move to provide an alternate option for GT4 cars from the sole current GT World Challenge Australia will give the class benefits in a raised profile, more exposure and better racing.

It will also provide an opportunity for drivers (limited to bronze and invitational silver in APC) to race and build experience without having to compete with the more experienced drivers and much quicker GT3 machinery in GTWCA.

This will ensure the right racing option is available for each level of competitor.

It will also enhance the position of both GT4 and Australian Production Cars as a feeder category to GT3 racing both here and further afield.

GT4 cars will not be eligible for the Bathurst 6 Hour itself in 2023, but will still be eligible to race at the event.

A trio of races will be open to all GT4 machinery plus any production cars not entered in the 6 Hour race, those who missed on entry selection, or those cars not outfitted for endurance racing.

“As a category of focus for ARG, Australian Production Cars and its competitors will enjoy a high-profile racing calendar, greatly increased television and streaming coverage as well as expanded exposure to sponsors, along with better access to infrastructure and support at events,” said Troy Williams from Australian Production Cars Pty Ltd.

The 2022 Australian Production Cars finale is being contested at this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, with more than 40 cars contesting a quartet of 30-minute races.

Download the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International programme here

“We have enjoyed a fantastic growth year in 2022, culminating in a 45-strong field here at the Bathurst International for our season finale, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2023,” Williams said.

Coverage of this weekend’s event is live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Further information on the calendar and race formats for the 2023 Australian Production Cars series will be announced in due course.