> News > National > TCR

Sweeny edges O’Keeffe in Bathurst TCR Practice 1

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 11th November, 2022 - 10:51am

Bailey Sweeny (right). Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series

Bailey Sweeny has edged Dylan O’Keeffe to top spot in Practice 1 for Round 7 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Sweeny went as quick as a 2:13.6704s around an overcast Mount Panorama circuit in his HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N, with O’Keeffe subsequently clocking a 2:13.7475s in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308.

Josh Buchan and Nathan Morcom made for HMO Hyundais first, third, and fifth, the former in a new i30 N sedan, with Jordan Cox fourth in another GRM Peugeot.

Iain McDougall (Audi) was fastest after the first flyers on a 2:22.7358s before Buchan moved the marker to 2:17.2390s and then 2:15.0949s on consecutive laps.

Sweeny then clocked a 2:14.7329s on his fourth lap and a 2:13.6704s on his fifth to be fastest for the balance of the 25-minute session.

He was more than three tenths up on the field until Buchan set a 2:13.9040s and then O’Keeffe a 2:13.7475s just before the chequered flag.

Cox’s best was a 2:13.9468s and Morcom’s a 2:14.0219s, with Jay Hanson (Audi) sixth on a 2:14.1445s, from Lachlan Mineeff (Audi) and Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo).

Series leader Tony D’Alberto took ninth on a 2:14.5934s in a Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R, with Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) rounding out the top 10, while Will Brown (Audi) did not complete a full lap.

Practice 2, another 25-minute session, is due to start at 16:05 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N 2:13.6704  
2 8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR 2:13.7475 0:00.0771
3 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N 2:13.9040 0:00.2336
4 33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 2:13.9468 0:00.2764
5 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N 2:14.0219 0:00.3515
6 9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS 3 2:14.1445 0:00.4741
7 14 Forza Brakes Motorsport Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS 3 2:14.2719 0:00.6015
8 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2:14.5899 0:00.9195
9 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R 2:14.5934 0:00.9230
10 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 2:15.3214 0:01.6510
11 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 2:15.7855 0:02.1151
12 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane RS 2:15.8028 0:02.1324
13 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Audi RS 3 2:16.1623 0:02.4919
14 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 2:16.1921 0:02.5217
15 2 MOUTAI /Zip Pay Luke King Hyundai i30N 2:16.3942 0:02.7238
16 22 Melbourne Performance Centre Iain McDougall Audi RS 3 2:16.8191 0:03.1487
17 20 Peugeot Sport GRM Teddy Clariet Peugeot 308 2:18.6861 0:05.0157
18 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 2:22.3229 0:08.6525
19 999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY William Brown Audi RS 3    

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]