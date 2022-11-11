Sweeny edges O’Keeffe in Bathurst TCR Practice 1
Bailey Sweeny has edged Dylan O’Keeffe to top spot in Practice 1 for Round 7 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.
Sweeny went as quick as a 2:13.6704s around an overcast Mount Panorama circuit in his HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N, with O’Keeffe subsequently clocking a 2:13.7475s in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308.
Josh Buchan and Nathan Morcom made for HMO Hyundais first, third, and fifth, the former in a new i30 N sedan, with Jordan Cox fourth in another GRM Peugeot.
Iain McDougall (Audi) was fastest after the first flyers on a 2:22.7358s before Buchan moved the marker to 2:17.2390s and then 2:15.0949s on consecutive laps.
Sweeny then clocked a 2:14.7329s on his fourth lap and a 2:13.6704s on his fifth to be fastest for the balance of the 25-minute session.
He was more than three tenths up on the field until Buchan set a 2:13.9040s and then O’Keeffe a 2:13.7475s just before the chequered flag.
Cox’s best was a 2:13.9468s and Morcom’s a 2:14.0219s, with Jay Hanson (Audi) sixth on a 2:14.1445s, from Lachlan Mineeff (Audi) and Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo).
Series leader Tony D’Alberto took ninth on a 2:14.5934s in a Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R, with Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) rounding out the top 10, while Will Brown (Audi) did not complete a full lap.
Practice 2, another 25-minute session, is due to start at 16:05 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N
|2:13.6704
|
|2
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:13.7475
|0:00.0771
|3
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N
|2:13.9040
|0:00.2336
|4
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:13.9468
|0:00.2764
|5
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N
|2:14.0219
|0:00.3515
|6
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS 3
|2:14.1445
|0:00.4741
|7
|14
|Forza Brakes Motorsport
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS 3
|2:14.2719
|0:00.6015
|8
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|2:14.5899
|0:00.9195
|9
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:14.5934
|0:00.9230
|10
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:15.3214
|0:01.6510
|11
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|2:15.7855
|0:02.1151
|12
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane RS
|2:15.8028
|0:02.1324
|13
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Audi RS 3
|2:16.1623
|0:02.4919
|14
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|2:16.1921
|0:02.5217
|15
|2
|MOUTAI /Zip Pay
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30N
|2:16.3942
|0:02.7238
|16
|22
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS 3
|2:16.8191
|0:03.1487
|17
|20
|Peugeot Sport GRM
|Teddy Clariet
|Peugeot 308
|2:18.6861
|0:05.0157
|18
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:22.3229
|0:08.6525
|19
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|William Brown
|Audi RS 3
|
|
