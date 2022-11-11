Supercheap Auto offers free entry for Bathurst locals

Supercheap Auto and the Bathurst Regional Council will offer free entry to this weekend’s racing at Mount Panorama.

The naming-rights partner of the inaugural Supercheap Auto Bathurst International has announced the offer for residents within the 2795 postcode.

“We all love Bathurst. It is a special place, not just because of its great race track, but because of the way the town has embraced us all over the years,” said Justin Murray, Supercheap Auto Sponsorship Manager.

Residents can secure their free ticket at the Harris Park ticket box at the circuit by presenting their driver’s license, council rates notice or standard household bill.

“We’re going to make it a Super Saturday and Super Sunday for all of the people of Bathurst, and after seeing such a great response at the Circuit to City on Thursday, we thought we’d open the gates for the locals to come to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, free of charge, and enjoy a weekend of some great global motorsport and enjoy their amazing race track.”

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International includes the championship-deciding round of Supercheap Auto TCR Series, as well as Australian Production Cars (APC), Touring Car Masters (TCM), Trans-Am and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series. The Bathurst Sportscar Challenge is also on the bill, as is an S5000 demonstration run on both Saturday and Sunday.

Action kicked off today with practice and qualifying across classes, as well as the first APC and Porsche races. Saturday’s event starts at 7:20 AEDT morning with the second APC race.