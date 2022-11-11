Ojeda beats Russell to APC Race 1 win at Bathurst

Jayden Ojeda has won Race 1 of Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International thanks to a late pass on Drew Russell.

It was Russell who put the #58 BMW M3 on pole position and he converted his starting berth into the initial race lead at Mount Panorama.

However, despite his margin briefly creeping over a full second on Lap 7, he could never truly shake Ojeda, who was steering the #31 BMW M4.

Ojeda made the overtake early on Lap 8 and was himself a second up on second place once they got back to the control line.

On Lap 10, he was more than three seconds quicker around Mount Panorama despite still not getting near his own fastest race lap, and would prevail outright and in Class X by 4.8517s when the chequered flag flew after 11 laps.

Tim Leahey (#23 BMW M3) rounded out a top three which was covered by just over a second for much of the contest, while putting huge margin on the rest of the field.

Iain Sherrin (#23 BMW M4) climbed from eighth on the grid to fourth, 37 seconds back from the podium places, with Shane Smollen (#56 BMW M4) fifth and Anthony Soole (#4 BMW M4) sixth.

Soole found himself in a late battle with one of the leading non-Class X runners, namely Ryder Quinn, although the #7 Ford Mustang would slip down the order right near the end.

Seventh outright instead went to Jimmy Vernon (#50 Mitsubishi Evo) and eighth to Cameron Crick (#1118 Mitsubishi Evo), who were top two in Class A1.

Quinn won Class A2 in ninth outright, from Ben Kavich (#92 BMW M2 Competition, Class X).

Race 2 takes place tomorrow at 07:20 and Race 3 at 13:15 local time/AEDT.