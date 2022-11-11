McLaughlin: Supercars could withstand ‘big deal’ of van Gisbergen leaving

Scott McLaughlin believes Supercars could survive if Shane van Gisbergen also leaving the category, even though that would be a “big deal”.

Van Gisbergen is refusing to commit his long-term future to Supercars until he is satisfied that the Gen3 era will be more exciting than the present, which has come to be beset by excessive aerodynamic disturbance and hence a lack of passing.

Given his success in 2021 and 2022, he could conceivably exit the category as its champion of the past three seasons, just as McLaughlin did at the end of 2020.

Furthermore, with Jamie Whincup having retired from full-time driving at the end of 2021, it would be 13 to 14 championship titles’ worth of talent out the door in just four years.

However, McLaughlin thinks Supercars could withstand the departure of SVG, should it come to pass.

“I think Shane’s one of the best race drivers in the world so, if he was to leave Supercars, I think that would be a big deal,” said the three-time IndyCar race winner when asked by Speedcafe.com if the championship would lose a lot.

“But I think, at the same time, Cam Waters, Chaz [Mostert], Will [Davison]… There are still very good drivers in the series.

“I think it would be at a loss, no doubt, but I think, at the same time, it’s still going to be an amazing product Supercars produces with the drivers that they have.

“It will be just up to someone else to step up and take themselves a level ahead of everyone else, which will be very interesting to see.

“It will be interesting what Shane does and I wish him all the best.”

McLaughlin has previously stated that he would like to see van Gisbergen race in IndyCar more than any other driver not currently in that series.

He also understands his fellow New Zealander’s concerns about Gen2, but expects the new breed of car to correct those shortcomings.

“Ultimately, he sees that the cars right now are quite hard to follow and it’s hard to pass and race, although he seems to always be able to come back through the pack, because he knows you just have to make that move now,” opined the Team Penske driver.

“I think that’s the difference between Shane and his aggression compared to others.

“His comments, I’ve read them, and I can sort of see where he’s coming from, but from all reports, I think Gen3 looks like it’s a harder car to drive, a more fun to car to drive, and hopefully less aero-dependent, which is just going to help things.

“I think it might suit him a bit more – a bit looser, a bit more on its edge – and we always see Shane sort of being pretty stellar in those sorts of areas.”

McLaughlin is back in Australia for the first time since becoming an IndyCar driver, and took in the Gold Coast 500 as a race fan.

He will fill a television role at the Valo Adelaide 500, and has now also been announced as a ‘Fanbassador’ for that event, which will take place on December 1-4.