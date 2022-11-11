Herne takes Bathurst Trans Am pole

Nathan Herne has scored pole position for the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series round at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Already crowned the title winner ahead of this, the Trans Am Bathurst 100, Herne was on top as soon as drivers starting clocking representative lap times in Qualifying at Mount Panorama.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver set a 2:11.2167s and backed that up with a 2:10.9141s next time through, before a red flag period of around four minutes.

Herne did not head back out and Nash Morris remained second in the Supercheap Auto-backed entry, despite improving by just over a second to a 2:11.7085s in the final two minutes before the chequered flag.

Owen Kelly then set a 2:12.0287s to creep up to third, before he was shuffled back a spot when Brett Holdsworth laid down a 2:11.9529s.

Lochie Dalton was fifth-fastest, from Dylan Thomas, Hugh McAlister, Mark Crutcher, Zach Loscialpo, and Aaron Tebb.

Race 1 starts tomorrow at 12:05 local time/AEDT.