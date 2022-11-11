Fisher takes stunning TCM Bathurst pole

Andrew Fisher has stormed to pole position for tomorrow’s Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series Trophy Race.

Fisher set the time late in the session on a drying track after Ryan Hansford and George Miedecke has swapped fastest times and appeared in control of the session. Miedecke had to settle for second, with John Bowe third and Hansford unable to fight back to end up in tenth.

Light rain had minutes prior to the session presented a damp track to the field, and with no additional rain falling the times tumbled as the 6.213km Mount Panorama layout dried.

The first flying laps saw Hansford set the early pace with a 2:26.40 to be 1.64s clear of George Miedecke. Hansford went faster in his next lap with a 2:24.65 but Miedecke went even quicker to take the top spot with a 2:23.67.

Both Hansford and Miedecke improved, with Miedecke remaining quickest with a 2:21.61 from Hansford’s 2:22.62. John Bowe climbed into third with a 2:23.50 ahead of Andrew Fisher’s, Ford Mustangs of Jamie Tilley and Steven Johnson.

With six minutes remaining, the majority of the field including the fastest three headed back to pit lane before a final run with less than a minute on the clock.

The times tumbled, with Miedecke leading the field to cut seconds off his 2:21.61 to post a 2:19.12 – but that was beaten by Fisher with a 2:18.22 in the Jesus Racing SL/R 5000 to secure pole position. Bowe and Adam Bressington also made it into the 18s to finish second and third respectively.

Tomorrow’s Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series Trophy Race takes place at 13:55 AEDT tomorrow.