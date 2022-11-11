Extended Stan Sport coverage for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

Stan Sport has added an extra half-hour to its live and ad-free streaming of this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Saturday’s stream still kicks off at 11:30 and runs until 18:00, while Sunday now starts half an hour earlier at 08:00 and will wrap up at 17:00 (all times local/AEDT).

The additional time means that the final race of the season in Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly will be shown live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is not the only motorsport on offer on Stan Sport this weekend, with the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, and World RX all taking place.

Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is headlined by the seventh and final round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Also on the bill are the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, and the Bathurst Sportscar Challenge.

With the extra half-hour, there will be a total of 15-and-a-half hours of cover.

Saturday, November 12 11:30 AEDT Saturday Stan Sport stream Sunday, November 13 08:00 AEDT Sunday Stan Sport stream

World Rally Championship in Japan

The 13th and final round of the World Rally Championship takes the field to Toyota, Aichi Rally Japan.

Saturday, November 12 10:08 AEDT Special Stage 9 Live on Stan Sport from 10:00 AEDT 15:38 AEDT Special Stage 12 Live on Stan Sport from 15:30 AEDT Sunday, November 13 10:08 AEDT Special Stage 15 Live on Stan Sport from 10:08 AEDT 16:18 AEDT Power Stage (SS19) Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEDT

World Endurance Championship at Bahrain

It is Round 6 of six in the World Endurance Championship at the Bahrain International Circuit.

World Endurance Championship session times

Friday, November 10 20:15 AEDT Free Practice 1 Saturday, November 11 01:30 AEDT Free Practice 2 19:00 AEDT Free Practice 3 Sunday, November 13 00:50 AEDT Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 00:40 AEDT 01:10 AEDT Qualifying 2 22:00 AEDT Race Live on Stan Sport from 21:30 AEDT

World RX in Germany

The FIA World Rallycross Championship concludes for 2022 with Round 12 at Nurburgring, Germany.