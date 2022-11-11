Extended Stan Sport coverage for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International
Stan Sport has added an extra half-hour to its live and ad-free streaming of this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.
Saturday’s stream still kicks off at 11:30 and runs until 18:00, while Sunday now starts half an hour earlier at 08:00 and will wrap up at 17:00 (all times local/AEDT).
The additional time means that the final race of the season in Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly will be shown live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is not the only motorsport on offer on Stan Sport this weekend, with the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, and World RX all taking place.
Supercheap Auto Bathurst International
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is headlined by the seventh and final round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
Also on the bill are the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, and the Bathurst Sportscar Challenge.
With the extra half-hour, there will be a total of 15-and-a-half hours of cover.
|Saturday, November 12
|
|11:30 AEDT
|Saturday Stan Sport stream
|Sunday, November 13
|
|08:00 AEDT
|Sunday Stan Sport stream
World Rally Championship in Japan
The 13th and final round of the World Rally Championship takes the field to Toyota, Aichi Rally Japan.
|Saturday, November 12
|
|
|10:08 AEDT
|Special Stage 9
|Live on Stan Sport from 10:00 AEDT
|15:38 AEDT
|Special Stage 12
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:30 AEDT
|Sunday, November 13
|
|
|10:08 AEDT
|Special Stage 15
|Live on Stan Sport from 10:08 AEDT
|16:18 AEDT
|Power Stage (SS19)
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:00 AEDT
World Endurance Championship at Bahrain
It is Round 6 of six in the World Endurance Championship at the Bahrain International Circuit.
World Endurance Championship session times
|Friday, November 10
|
|
|20:15 AEDT
|Free Practice 1
|
|Saturday, November 11
|
|
|01:30 AEDT
|Free Practice 2
|
|19:00 AEDT
|Free Practice 3
|
|Sunday, November 13
|
|
|00:50 AEDT
|Qualifying 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:40 AEDT
|01:10 AEDT
|Qualifying 2
|22:00 AEDT
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:30 AEDT
World RX in Germany
The FIA World Rallycross Championship concludes for 2022 with Round 12 at Nurburgring, Germany.
|Sunday, November 13
|
|
|Race Day
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEDT
