Drugovich completes key F1 test

Felipe Drugovich this week completed a private 300 kilometres test at the wheel of a 2021-spec Aston Martin Formula 1 car at Silverstone.

The Formula 2 champion-elect was signed to Aston Martin as part of the team’s newly created development programme, a deal announced following the Italian Grand Prix in September.

The Silverstone outing was his first behind one of the team’s F1 machines and also ticked off a Super Licence requirement.

That clears the way for the Brazilian to take part in Free Practice 1 at next weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he takes the place of Lance Stroll.

“It was really cool,” Drugovich said of the midweek test.

“You remember ever since you started to get to that point, so it’s a very special day.

“But just driving the car, it’s such an amazing car to drive. Everything works, everything is perfect.

“So it was really cool experience.

“It for sure helps a lot for probably just the procedures and started to get to know how you operate everything, not how you just drive the car.”

Drugovich mathematically sealed the Formula 2 title following the Sprint race in Monza, with one round still remaining in the Formula 1 feeder category.

That supports the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next week in what, for the moment, looks to be his final competitive outing for the foreseeable future.

While there are hopes that a race seat can be found to complement his role at Aston Martin, Drugovich concedes he currently has nothing locked in.

“I will try to be racing something,” he said.

“Obviously has to be something that goes along the reserve role, which is priority.

“If I can do something that is, let’s say, not disturbing this one it’s always good to keep racing but I don’t know what still we’re still looking at it.”

Drugovich will share his responsibilities with Stoffel Vandoorne, the Belgian recently joining Aston Martin alongside his responsibilities with DS Penske in Formula E.

“They’re quite keen on letting me race, which is a very good thing,” Drugovich added of Aston Martin’s stance on his programme outside of F1.

“Obviously, everything has to go through a process and they need to approve it, and branding and all this kind of stuff, calendar.

“I’m also going to race anything else because you’re doing this for … this is my 14th year racing, and then suddenly one year you didn’t race anymore. It’s quite a big shift.

“So if I can keep racing, which they’re very keen on letting me do, it’ll be amazing.”