Australians confirmed for British Formula 4 tilt

Australians Jimmy Piszcyk and Patrick Heuzenroeder will form part of the F4 British Championship grid next year.

Piszcyk will contest the British open-wheeler category and UAE Formula 4 Championship with Hitech GP, while Heuzenroeder has inked a deal to race with Argenti Motorsport in the British competition.

Piszcyk’s signing comes after he completed a series of private and official tests in a Formula 4 car with the Silverstone-based squad in the United Kingdom.

The Australian’s programme at Snetterton formed part of his preparation for the Trophy Race, a non-championship fixture supporting Formula 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, later this month.

While in the United Kingdom, the South Australian gave up the opportunity to have a shot at taking the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series, which he led prior to the final round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to join the championship-winning Hitech GP racing team,” Piszcyk said.

“It’s going to be great to battle and challenge a competitive grid of drivers, and I’m really excited to embark on my next chapter in racing.”

Heuzenroeder’s journey to the category is remarkably similar to Piszcyk’s, with the Sydneysider also missing the final round of the Australian Formula Ford Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The New South Wales Formula Ford Series competitor was third in the state series standings, prior to beginning his testing programme with Argenti Motorsport.

In addition to Piszcyk, he also participated in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, in September, where he made it through to the last six.

“I’m feeling optimistic about the move to British F4 with Phinsys by Argenti, I think it will be a good season,” Heuzenroeder said.

“They’re a great team and have proven what they’re capable of with their previous results. I’ve enjoyed testing and already feel like I have a good relationship with the team members.

“I know that they will give it everything next year, as will I. My goal, like any other driver on the grid, is to win the championship, but ultimately, I want to make sure all mine and the teams’ hard work pays off and that we can get the best results possible.”

The first round of the 2023 F4 British Championship will take place at Donington Park on April 22-23.