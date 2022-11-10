> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 10th November, 2022 - 8:27am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Check out how to watch all the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Saturday, November 12

Practice 1, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 13

Practice 2, 02:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Sprint, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint, 06:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Sprint, 07:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 14

Pre-race, 03:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 04:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]