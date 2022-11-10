Marquez: ‘More or less the same problems’ for Honda

Marc Marquez has been left lamenting a lack of progress from Honda’s MotoGP bike after the Valencia Test.

The six-time premier class champion was fastest of the Honda quartet, which included both of the now former Suzuki riders in Joan Mir and Alex Rins, yet only 13th on the timesheet.

Marquez has been outspoken about the RC213V’s lack of competitiveness in the last year in particular, and has warned that they will continue to struggle if serious improvements are not made this winter.

“We tried a proto-bike with new aerodynamics and the same engine with a small modification, a different chassis; that’s it,” he said following the post-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

“There is not a big difference. A bit. But we lose it in a different area, it’s a compromise.

“In the end, the performance was very similar.

“Of course, I expected more but it isn’t there. The important thing is that Honda is working.

“I expect a big step in February at the next test.

“I expected more because always you want more and more. I cannot say that I’m disappointed because Honda are working, they are trying.

“But we need more if we want to fight for the championship. Or we will not fight for the championship.

“We improve one area, we lose in another one. More or less the same problems.

“We have to work this winter if we want to fight for the title.

“You don’t have to take one step, you have to take two.”

The Spaniard did identify torque as a noticeable improvement, but also implied that Honda is a long way behind its rivals.

“I am happy because there is a little bit more torque. But only a little,” he remarked.

“We need a big step if we want to be, not on the same level, but closer to other manufacturers.”

Marquez is joined at the Repsol Honda Team by 2020 champion Mir, while last-start winner Rins has arrived at LCR alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

The next official track activity is the Shakedown Test, for test riders and rookies, at Sepang on February 5-7, 2023.