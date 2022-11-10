Hamilton credits Wolff for Mercedes’ success

Lewis Hamilton suggests the Formula 1 success Mercedes has enjoyed in recent years owes a lot to the leadership style of Toto Wolff and the culture he has instilled in the organisation.

Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors’ titles from 2014 until last year, backing that up with the drivers’ title in each of those campaigns bar 2021.

While it has not had the same results this year, it has battled back from a midfield runner to threaten Red Bull for race wins in more recent events.

Conversely, Ferrari started well with two wins from the opening three races, but its challenge has faded since the summer break.

The Scuderia sits second in the constructors’ championship, with two rounds remaining, just 40 points clear of Mercedes.

“Unlike at the beginning of the year where I said we don’t make mistakes, we’re human and clearly we do,” Hamilton said of his team’s season.

“Ferrari also have people that have been there for over 20 years, and we really do have naturally, I think, a lot of strength in depth.

“We’ve got a great leader. We’ve got amazing support from the Daimler board who [are] all passionate racers.

“And then I think it’s the core group of people – just, there’s great communication throughout the organisation.

“Toto is very focused as a leader to really elevate people. I don’t know any other leader, that I’ve worked with at least, that goes and says ‘hey, how’s things at home? How can I support you better so you have more time with your wife, or your husband, or with your partner, with the kids, so you come to work happier and want to commit?’ That’s who Toto is.

“So I think it’s that, and there’s just, because of that, there’s a real hunger within the team.”

Red Bull has already wrapped up both of this year’s titles, leaving Mercedes the only squad to have bested the Milton Keynes operation since 2010.

Indeed, that can even stretch back to 2009 when Brawn won the world championship before morphing into the current Mercedes team for the following season.

New aerodynamic regulations introduced this year saw the Brackley-based team struggle to understand the maladies which blighted the F1 W13.

The car proved one of the most susceptible on the grid to porpoising, forcing engineers to raise the rise height to reduce the phenomena to a manageable level.

That came at the cost of downforce while the car is also heavy and has more drag that the Red Bull.

It took time to get a grip of the underlying issues, though doing so was critical for the team to avoid replicating them on next year’s car.

Wolff has suggested the 2023 design will be a departure in some respects from the current philosophy, even if outwardly it doesn’t look especially different.

Given the reversal in fortunes this year, its pedigree in recent seasons, and the challenges Ferrari faces in mounting a sustained championship charge, many view Mercedes as Red Bull’s most likely rival going forward.

“I’d like to think we’re going to be the ones that are competing with them, and being able to beat them again,” said Hamilton.

“I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years. They’ve definitely had a difficult year, but there’s been some strong signs that you’ve seen this year, which has been nice to see.

“I hope that it’s more than a two-way battle next year, I hope there’s at least three of us.”