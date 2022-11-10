Hall to race on with McElrea in Carrera Cup

Bayley Hall will continue his development in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia with McElrea Racing in 2023.

It has been a year of growth for Hall, who has shown promise with several top-10 results, despite his overall season being hampered by a number of DNFs.

During the midst of his Carrera Cup campaign, Hall headed to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to steer a Ferrari 488 GT3 operated out of AF Corse, while his season has been capped by his inclusion in the Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing (VCAT) for the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba .

Hall told Speedcafe.com he is looking forward to building on the body of work in 2023.

“Andy [McElrea] has done a great deal for me over the last two years in helping my development as an up-and-coming driver,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot of testing and collected a lot of good data over the 2022 season.

“I’m really aiming for the Porsche Michelin Junior Championship next year and also the outright championship next year.”

Hall has also been motivated by the success of his championship-winning team-mate Harri Jones, who is this weekend competing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East in Bahrain and will take part in the Porsche Junior Shootout later this month.

“I know that every time I go out there, I’ve got the tools to do the job that I need to do,” he added.

“This season it was great being able to relay his data and match his data on track to get the experience that I need, it’s just all we had to do to get that learning curve right.”

Hall described his Spa outing as a turning point, with that experience giving him a newfound perspective on racing.

“I was on pace in a car that I didn’t know on a track I didn’t know, so I was pretty pumped with that,” he reflected.

“It helped with coming back here and learning new tracks.

“The biggest thing for me was learning about six-seven tracks this year.

“Next year, we will go to all those tracks with great data, great track experience that I can really let loose in, and give it my all.”

While Hall has clear goals in mind, he described McElrea’s venture into the US as opening up new pathways.

“Obviously, there is a plan to progress through to the Michelin Junior Shootout, into the European GT series, and even Porsche Supercup, but also Andy’s new opportunity arising in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Championship is something that’s really exciting both for the team and for myself as a possible pathway towards that racing series.”