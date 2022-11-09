Taylor joins Veloce Racing in Extreme E

Molly Taylor will pair up with Kevin Hansen for Veloce Racing in the Extreme E season finale and for 2023.

In last year’s title-winning campaign, Taylor helped secure three victories for Nico Rosberg’s team and returns to the category for this year’s finale in Uruguay eager for more success.

“I had an incredible year with Extreme E in 2021 and I believe wholeheartedly in what the competition represents, both with respect to its commitment to sustainability and to gender equality,” the 2016 Australian Rally Championship winner said.

“Having had the benefit of a win in last year’s championship, it feels amazing to know that I’m going to be back in the Extreme E paddock.

“I think we are building a very special team with the combination of Veloce’s ambition and experience, as well as Kevin’s skill and commitment.

“We are setting our targets high and I’m looking forward to being back in the action.”

The season finale will not be the first occasion that Taylor and Hansen have joined forces, with the pair having competed together in Round 1 in Neom, Saudi Arabia.

Akin to Taylor, Hansen also enjoyed success in the 2021 season, collecting four consecutive podium finishes in as many appearances.

The duo will replace Lance Woolridge and Christine GZ in the Veloce Racing line-up.

Taylor’s Extreme E return follows her participation in the 2022 Dakar Rally, finishing that fixture 14th in the SSV class alongside co-driver Dale Moscatt.

The 34-year-old has also confirmed that she will contest the Dakar Rally in 2023.

The fifth and final round of the 2022 Extreme E season will take place at Punta del Este, Uruguay from November 26-27.