Brad Binder has declared the new KTM MotoGP chassis “100 times better in some ways” than what he rode in the final round at Valencia.

The 2023 MotoGP field reconvened at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for a one-day post-season test, with the South African seventh-fastest and new team-mate Jack Miller 17th.

Binder had finished second in the grand prix which was completed two days earlier, after a weekend in which he used a radically different chassis.

According to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, he had “three configurations of the KTM RC16” at his disposal for the Valencia Test, and was left impressed from the experience.

“Today was cool,” said #33.

“Of course, we had a lot to try with a new bike and some new aero. We got some really good information going into the off-season.

“I had another new chassis and it was 100 times better in some ways than the one I used at the weekend but there were also some points to work on.

“That’s testing though. I can say that we are in a much better place.”

Binder sampled a new tail unit and exhaust, while Miller was also given the new-spec chassis.

“To be honest, I adapted easier than expected,” the Australian told MotoGP’s official website after five years on Ducatis.

“After being on another bike for such a considerable amount of time, I felt pretty comfortable off the get-go, and then [was] just playing around with it for the rest of the day.

“I was pretty happy with how we finished up [but] unfortunately, no real time attack.”

Red Bull KTM Team Manager Francesco Guidotti said, “A busy time and a lot to do in one day between the riders.

“There were three different aspects to understand. Brad is the only one who knows the bike so started with the Valencia race bike before moving to the 2022/2023 hybrid version and Jack began with the new spec.

“There are quite a lot of new parts everywhere; chassis, engine and for the electronics and we tested also a new aero-pack.

“It’s still a young project so we are working hard where we can.

“We now have a few days in the wind-tunnel plus some tests in December where we will make the final decisions ahead of Sepang and the new season.”

Miller has been followed from Ducati to KTM by crew chief Cristhian Pupulin, with Enea Bastianini’s 2022 crew chief Alberto Giribuola also joining the Mattighofen marque.

Binder finished one position behind Miller in this year’s riders’ championship, in sixth, while Red Bull KTM climbed to second in the teams’ championship at season’s end.