Marini fastest in Valencia MotoGP test

Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 9th November, 2022 - 8:30am

Luca Marini

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini has set the pace in the MotoGP Valencia post-season test.

Ducati and Aprilia riders collectively took seven of the top eight positions on the timesheet, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder the interloper of sorts in seventh.

His new team-mate, Jack Miller, ended up 17th at 0.755s in his first outing on an RC16, after five years riding Desmosedicis.

Marini went quickest on a 1:30.267s with around two hours remaining and improved to a 1:30.032s on his penultimate run, which left him 0.225s up on Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales at the end of the day.

Marco Bezzecchi made for Mooney VR46 entries first and third at just another 0.05s slower, with former KTM rider Miguel Oliveira fastest of those to have switched camps in fourth on a 1:30.367s on his RNF Aprilia.

Next on the timesheet were Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), Binder at 0.464s off the pace, and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati).

This year’s championship runner-up, Fabio Quartararo, took ninth on his Monster Energy Yamaha, one position up on new factory Ducati Lenovo Team rider Enea Bastianini.

The latter had a crash in the afternoon, but still edged out Pramac’s Johann Zarco and his new team-mate, 2022 champion Francesco Bagnaia, who finished up 12th.

First of the Honda riders was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) in 13th, with his fastest lap 0.644s slower than Marini’s.

With track activity now done for the year, the next official engagement is the Shakedown Test, for test riders and the sole rookie of 2023 in Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 GasGas), at Sepang on February 5-7.

Valencia Test

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Gap 1st/Prev Laps
1 10 Luca MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.032   70/76
2 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.257 0.225/0.225 81/89
3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.262 0.230/0.005 62/78
4 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:30.367 0.335/0.105 71/75
5 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.398 0.366/0.031 27/56
6 49 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.483 0.451/0.085 66/68
7 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.496 0.464/0.013 48/63
8 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.576 0.544/0.080 28/76
9 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.578 0.546/0.002 83/92
10 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.592 0.560/0.014 27/54
11 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.626 0.594/0.034 9/55
12 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.655 0.623/0.029 58/59
13 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.676 0.644/0.021 27/50
14 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.691 0.659/0.015 81/88
15 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.712 0.680/0.021 65/73
16 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing GasGas 1:30.757 0.725/0.045 75/86
17 43 Jack MILLER AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.787 0.755/0.030 49/70
18 36 Joan MIR ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.914 0.882/0.127 60/73
19 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:31.081 1.049/0.167 47/64
20 42 Alex RINS ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:31.228 1.196/0.147 85/91
21 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 1:31.340 1.308/0.112 58/78
22 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing GasGas 1:31.730 1.698/0.390 79/83
23 51 Michele PIRRO ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:32.805 2.773/1.075 15/16

