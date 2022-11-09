Magnussen sees constructors’ battle going to the wire

Kevin Magnussen sees the battle being fought out for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship continuing until the chequered flag falls in Abu Dhabi in two weeks.

Just 18 points separate Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Haas, and Scuderia AlphaTauri with two races remaining in a 22-event season.

Haas lies eighth, 13 points in arrears of Aston Martin which is in turn four points shy of Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Following a strong start to the year, Magnussen has managed just two points since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, while team-mate Mick Schumacher has contributed nothing since the same event.

“We generally are more happy with high downforce tracks,” Magnussen noted.

“I think, lately, some of the other teams have kind of moved ahead of us in terms of outright performance.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t fight and have a chance against them.

“If you just look at the points, it’s not so much,” he added of the constructors’ battle.

“The next position up, P7 is, if you just look at the points, it’s not so much.

“But it’s so hard for us to score points at the moment, so it’s going to be tough. But we’re going to do our best, of course.”

Magnussen has done the bulk of the scoring for Haas this season, adding 24 points to the team’s total.

The Dane looks likely to have a new team-mate for 2023, with strong speculation that Nico Hulkenberg will slot into the second car.

That comes after a difficult season for Schumacher who, though he has scored his first world championship points, has also racked up a significant repair bill with sizeable crashes.

“I haven’t had any influence on what’s been going on with drivers,” Magnussen explained.

“That’s totally out of my hands.

“If I just look at Mick, I think he has been really improving over the year.

“He started off maybe not really liking the car, lacking a bit of confidence, but he’s really gained that.

“Lately he’s been super hard to beat for me and I think the way he’s driving right now, he definitely deserves a place in the grid.

“But again, totally out of my hands and I can only sort of just wish him well.”