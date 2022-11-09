Jones joins commentary team for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

Andrew Jones has been added to the commentary team for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The 2004 Dunlop Super2 Series winner represents a further injection of driving experience to a team which already included Michael Caruso and Fabian Coulthard.

Caruso, however, is already on double duty in terms of his activities behind the wheel, in both the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

Jones will perform a similar role to that which he became known for on Supercars telecasts, roaming pit lane as well as calling GT World Challenge.

In total, Stan Sport will stream 15 hours of action across the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many of the crew on the SpeedSeries broadcast in different capacities, and it is going to be great to get back into it,” said Jones.

“Michael Caruso is competing in both TCR and GT, and I was going to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst International anyway, so when I got the call, I took the opportunity to do some stuff from the lane as well as get into the box for the GTs.

“The group of people that have been put together for the SpeedSeries commentary is terrific, and they do an amazing job.

“Matt Naulty is a class act, Rusty and Crailly [Greg Rust and Richard Craill] are great operators, Matt White is a professional, Molly [Taylor] is terrific, Caruse and Fabs have been around a long time and add great insight and Stubbsie [Chris Stubbs] and I have done stuff before.

“When you have an opportunity to work with good people who are great at their chosen craft, it was a no brainer to slot in and have a crack. And I’d love to do more of it, too.”

Stan Sport’s coverage commences on Saturday at 11:30 AEDT, while two hours will be simulcast on 9Gem, that afternoon from 15:00-17:00 AEDT.

CLICK HERE for event programme