Carrera Cup champ to join leading Porsche Supercup squad

Harri Jones will join Lechner Racing for the opening round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East in Bahrain.

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia championship winner headed overseas following the Gold Coast 500 where he took in two days of testing with the Austrian squad.

Lechner Racing is one of the leading Supercup competitors, with Dylan Pereira winning this year’s competition, the team’s 11th success since 2005.

It has previously fielded Jaxon Evans and Earl Bamber, the latter winning the Supercup in 2014 and the former the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup France championship, and is the official partner of Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East.

Team Principal Robert Lechner initially invited Jones to complete two days of testing before extending the invitation to the competitive outing.

“I have the opportunity of a lifetime to test and race with Lechner Racing,” said Jones.

“They are a very professional outfit with some incredible credentials.

“I have already learnt so much over the two days of testing here in Bahrain.

“It’s been a privilege to drive the pink BWT car and now with a full race weekend ahead of us I’m excited to show them what we are capable of.”

Lechner added: “I first met Harri at the final round of the Mobil 1 Supercup at Monza.

“He is a very impressive young guy and after two successful days of testing, we are all excited to see him race in the BWT Junior car this weekend in Bahrain.”

Following this weekend’s race at the Bahrain International Circuit, where he’ll campaign the latest generation 992 cup car, Jones will head to Europe where he’ll take part in the Porsche Junior Shootout in Aragon, Spain from November 22.

“My time spent here in Bahrain has been perfect for my preparation leading into Junior Shootout,” he said.

“I have needed to change my driving style a little bit to suit the Formula 1 style circuits.

“Here, I have time to adapt and get input from the best in the business.

“I’m looking forward to taking everything I have learnt over here and putting it to good use at the shootout.”