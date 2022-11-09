Bathurst debut for Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR

The Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR will make its debut this weekend in the hands of Josh Buchan as part of the season finale at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, Sydney-based team HMO Customer Racing took delivery of the four-door sedan in September and has been busy preparing for the Mount Panorama fixture with testing at both Winton and Sandown Raceway.

While the i30 hatch has been racing in the series for several seasons, the i30 Sedan N TCR made its competition debut at Daytona in 2021 as the Hyundai Elantra N, as it’s road-car version is badged in overseas markets.

Heading into the Bathurst outing, Buchan is fourth in the standings on 565 points, 83 points adrift of series leader Tony D’Alberto, who was issued a penalty following the previous round at Sandown International Raceway in September.

The format for the finale will see 50 percent more points on offer in each of the three, 50-minute encounters, with 75 points for races 1 and 3 (up from 50) and 60 points instead of the usual 40 for Race 2.

Given this, Buchan remains in contention for the title and is confident that the switch to the sedan will see him remain in the hunt.

“There is a lot of excitement and anticipation with the debut of the new Hyundai i30 Sedan N TCR this weekend,” Buchan said.

“We think the car has the potential to be a very fast car at Mount Panorama, but Bathurst is such a unique circuit, and we need to learn quickly how to unlock its potential.

“The championship is still alive and there is a lot to be gained if everything goes right for us and take away a trophy or two.

“But, if anything, it is a great opportunity to get a head start on the championship for 2023.”

The TCR Australia Series is the headline act for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, with the category to take to the track for two practice sessions, two qualifying sessions, as well as three races, over the course of the event.