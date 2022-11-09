Australian GP secures new title sponsor

Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have announced the title partner for next year’s event.

Rolex will return to take naming rights of what will be the third round of the season on April 2.

The watch brand was the title sponsor between 2013 and 2020, with Heineken stepping in for this year’s race.

“Given the brand’s previous eight-year partnership with the Australian Grand Prix, we’re thrilled to welcome Rolex back as the title partner for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in 2023.

“Rolex has long been synonymous with Formula 1, and we look forward to partnering with such an iconic brand to create incredible experience at Albert Park.

“After an outstanding return in 2022, we’re set for an even better world-class event in 2023.

“Fans will be treated to four days of the very best in motorsport, entertainment, and hospitality, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.”

This year’s race, won by Charles Leclerc, welcomed a record four-day attendance of 419,114 according to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation. Race day saw a crowd of 128,294.

That broke the previous marker of 401,000 set in 1996 and came despite organisers capping attendance.

Next year’s race will welcome the Formula 2 and Formula 3 feeder series, joining Supercars on the support programme.