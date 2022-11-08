Team 18 to show off Gen3 Supercar chassis at open day

Team 18 will hold an open day at its Melbourne workshop this month, with a Gen3 Supercar chassis among the attractions.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned outfit currently fields ZB Commodores for Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye, both of which will be on display when fans are welcomed to its Mount Waverley base on Sunday, November 27.

The same goes for the famous 2010 championship-winning Ford Falcon which also belongs to Schwerkolt.

However, there will also be a nod to the future, with both a Gen3 chassis and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 show car on display.

“Workshop tours will also be offered throughout the day for the public, allowing fans to check out the build of the team’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros up close,” reads Team 18’s announcement, in part.

Schwerkolt himself said, “We are excited to open up the doors of Team 18 for the public to check out our Mount Waverley race headquarters for the very first time.

“This is a rare chance to give fans the chance to see behind the scenes of our race team and not something we’ve done for the public at our Mount Waverley base before.

“There’s so much going on at the moment. We’re getting ready for a big season finale in Adelaide and our Gen3 builds are underway, so there will be plenty to see and do on the day.

“We have a few race-worn panels from the workshop that we’ll be selling off, as well as a host of race gear that would look great in any motorsport fan’s man cave.

“It’s an exciting time as we get set for the season finale and get our Camaros ready to hit the track, so we’re looking forward to seeing our members and fans at our open day in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Winterbottom and Pye will be in attendance for a meet and greet, while there will also be jumping castles, food vans, and a pit stop activation.

Entry is free, with the open day taking place from 11:00-14:00 at 3/21 Lionel Road, Mount Waverley.