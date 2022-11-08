Stroll confident of Aston Martin direction

Lance Stroll believes Aston Martin has the building blocks of a successful team as it looks to recover from a turbulent period in its Formula 1 history.

The Aston Martin operation can trace its roots back to Jordan, which made its debut at the pinnacle of the sport in 1991.

It has undergone a series of ownership and name changes in the decades since, the most recent being the switch from the Vijay Mallya-owned Force India to the current consortium, headed by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of Lance.

That takeover came as the operation faced collapse midway through the 2018 season, with Sergio Perez having to step in to put the company into administration to save it.

Branded Racing Point following the takeover by the current owners, it got renamed Aston Martin for 2021, coinciding with fresh investment.

A significant expansion of its Silverstone base is underway while it has been on an aggressive recruitment drive for some time.

Coupled with a reputation for being a team that constantly over-delivers, it suggests a bright future for the operation.

“We’ve had a couple of difficult years since 2020, just circumstances,” Lance Stroll said.

“I think we know the reasons why. I think we’re in a rebuilding phase.

“There’s a lot of talented people that have already been in the team for a long time and there’s a lot of talented people that are joining the team.

“That process takes a little bit of time. I’m definitely confident looking at the future, the direction we’re heading but it just, like I said, it takes a bit of time.”

Dan Fallows, formerly Adrian Newey’s right-hand-man at Red Bull, has been a key appointment for the team.

He joins a design team led by Andrew Green, while bolstering the driving ranks next season will be Fernando Alonso.

The two-time world champion arrives after Sebastian Vettel announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the year.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Stroll said of his new team-mate’s signing.

“He’s obviously a really talented driver, has a lot of experience. So, I’m definitely looking forward to working alongside him.

“Every team-mate you have is different – everyone has different driving styles,” he added when asked if he expected Alonso to be different to Vettel.

“Everyone wants something different from the car and works with the team in a different way.

“So I have no clue. I’ve never worked with him before. I’ve never been team-mates with him.

“I’m sure he will be different but like I said, every team-mate is unique in their own way.”

Aston Martin sits seventh in the constructors’ championship, four points back on Alfa Romeo Sauber with two rounds remaining.