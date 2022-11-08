Smith reveals livery for Bathurst GT debut

Supercars pilot Jack Smith and co-driver Tim Miles have taken the covers off the Audi R8 LMS GT3 they will race at this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Smith will make his GT racing debut alongside Miles in the Pro-Am class for the final endurance round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at Mount Panorama.

The pairing will drive the SCT Logistics and Miles Advisory-backed Audi R8 at the season finale.

While having three full years of Supercars Championship racing under his belt, the 23-year-old is a relative newcomer to GT racing, with his co-driver Miles possessing experience

The entry will carry the #4 the Brad Jones Racing driver races under in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“I think the car looks awesome, but they look great anyway. It’s difficult to make one of these Audis look bad,” Smith said.

“But it really doesn’t matter what it looks like. It’s what happens on the track that counts and that is the full focus for Bathurst.”

Smith drives full-time for Brad Jones Racing in the SCT Logistics ZB Holden Commodore where he sits 24th in the championship standings behind Thomas Randle and ahead of James Golding.

Smith has tasted success at Mount Panorama with a Bathurst 12 Hour class podium in 2017 when the then-17-year-old shared a MARC Cars Australia entry with Jake Camilleri and Rob Thomson.

Heading into the final round, Audi driver Yasser Shahin currently leads the championship on 141 points, with the Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Prince Jefri Ibrahim (Mercedes-AMG GT3) in second place on 130 and Liam Talbot in his Audi R8 only three points further back in third.

The three-hour endurance race for GTWC Australia commences at 10:40 AEDT this Sunday.

All the action at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.