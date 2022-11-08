Piszcyk impresses in Formula 4 test with Hitech GP

Jimmy Piszcyk performed strongly in his British Formula 4 test with Hitech Grand Prix as he chases his dream of racing in Formula 1.

The 16-year-old Piszcyk gave up the opportunity to win the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series title to undertake a series of F4 tests with the Silverstone-based squad during a three-week visit to the United Kingdom.

The South Australian took part in four days of private testing, with two days at Croft Circuit in England, two days at Pembrey Circuit in Wales. Additionally, he completed three days of official testing at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk.

It’s not the first time Piszcyk has sampled Formula 4 machinery, with the British tests following his participation in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, in September.

Following the tests, Piszcyk told Speedcafe.com he was hoping to secure a drive with Hitech GP in the F4 British Championship.

“It’s what we’re looking towards doing the British F4 next year,” he outlined.

“That’s why we did that to try and cement an opportunity with the team that we tested with.

“It was about them getting to know me as a driver, me showing them the progress that I’ve made in the car, and sort of just showing them how I am as a driver.”

The talented youngster embraced the opportunity.

“It’s a great car,” he enthused.

“I previously have driven the Mygale F4 car, so the British F4 car is the second-gen Tatuus.

“Previously have driven the Mygale which was actually heaps of fun driving, but driving this thing was great man.

“You got the halo, the slick tyres, some downforce as well.

“The cars I think are a bit lighter than the Mygales and they were just so much fun to drive.”

While he was in the United Kingdom, Piszcyk missed out on the opportunity to have a shot at winning the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series title.

Despite missing the Sydney Motorsport Park finale, Piszcyk still finished runner-up in the standings to title winner Valentino Astuti.

While his family issued a statement, Piszcyk said it was a tough decision between returning home to have a shot at winning the title or remaining in the UK in an attempt to lock down a drive in next year’s F4 British Championship.

“So basically we were already over in the UK testing and we came across a bit of a dilemma with the Formula Ford series where we had three test days coming up, with one private and two official,” he explained.

“They clashed with the times, so basically, we thought about, whether we should go back for the Formula Ford or whether we should stay.

“I think the main sort of way we looked at it was with my future I guess; we thought about what would happen if we did the Formula Ford and what would happen if we did the F4.

“Basically we came to the decision of doing the three test days in the F4.”

The talented youngster is hoping competing in the British F4 Championship sets him on the path to Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is where my head is at, that’s my dream,” Piszcyk declared.

“It’s where I want to end up but you know, it’s a big process to undergo, it’s nearly impossible for some people, but I mean, I’m pretty determined to take that challenge ahead of me.

“It’s just taking it one step at a time and racing in Europe I think will increase my chances of achieving my dream.”

The first round of the 2023 F4 British Championship will take place at Donington Park from April 22-23.