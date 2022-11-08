Ganassi key in Johnson’s move into team ownership

Jimmie Johnson says it was his IndyCar boss, Chip Ganassi, who suggested he move into team ownership.

The seven-time Cup Series winner is now a shareholder in the Petty GMS NASCAR squad, and will return to the competition as a driver on a part-time basis.

It comes after two years spent in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing, when he was brought under the wing of its legendary owner.

“Chip Ganassi kind of suggested that’s how he got his start,” explained Johnson, according to NBC Sports.

“[He said] ‘Look, I transitioned from driving a car and moved into team ownership.’

“He’s been really helpful for me in my process of bringing partners into the sport and being in IndyCar and has been very kind to show me behind the scenes what takes place and how things work.

“I know Mr Hendrick always had that available for me, but I was never interested; I was too busy driving and focused on that.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve been more interested in the business side.

“I’ve done a lot of growing there and help from a lot of areas and certainly from Chip.”

‘Mr Hendrick’ is Rick, owner of the Hendrick Motorsports outfit which fielded Johnson for almost two decades, including all seven of those title-winning seasons.

He congratulated his former driver’s investment through a statement released in response to that announcement.

“This is a tremendous day for our sport,” said Hendrick.

“Jimmie is one of the all-time great champions on the race track, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner.

“When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed.

“Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the Daytona 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people.

“Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

What the NASCAR venture means for Johnson’s future in IndyCar is not so clear, although it does raise doubts about whether he will be back to drive a Honda-powered car for Ganassi in next year’s Indianapolis 500.

As yet, the team has only confirmed 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, six-time champion Scott Dixon, and 2021 champion Alex Palou for the 2023 season.