Field set for Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series decider

Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 8th November, 2022 - 10:10am

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field at Bathurst

The entry list has been confirmed for the final round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Bathurst.

Headlining the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, the 19-car field includes 12 mathematical title contenders, given more points are on offer for the longer than usual races.

Tony D’Alberto leads the series by a reduced, 46-point margin after a number of penalties were issued following the most recent round at Sandown.

Jordan Cox is his nearest rival and Will Brown is 21 points further back, meaning the top three are covered by less than the 75 points on offer for winning either of Race 1 or Race 3 at Mount Panorama.

They are driving a Honda Civic Type R, a Peugeot 308, and an Audi RS 3 LMS, respectively, which bodes well for Cox considering it was Aaron Cameron, in another Peugeot, who qualified on pole position and won two of the three races held at Bathurst in April.

In addition to Cox and Cameron, a notable in a 308 is French touring car title winner Teddy Clairet, who is making his debut in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

Also debuting will be a Hyundai Elantra N, driven by HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan, who is fourth in the series standings at 16 points behind Brown.

Practice 1 takes place on Friday at 10:15 local time/AEDT.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s action will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

CLICK HERE for event programme

Entry list: Round 7, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car
2 Moutai/ZIP PAY Luke King Hyundai i30 N TCR
8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR
9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS3 LMS TCR
10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30 N TCR
14 Forza Brakes Motorsport Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS3 LMS TCR
15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Audi RS3 LMS TCR
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR
20 Peugeot Sport GRM Teddy Clairet Peugeot 308 TCR
22 Challenge Motorsport/MPC Iain McDougall Audi RS3 LMS TCR
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai Elantra N TCR
33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR
34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS TCR
41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane RS TCR
50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R TCR
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R TCR
130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30 N TCR
999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown Audi RS3 LMS TCR

