Field set for Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series decider

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field at Bathurst
The entry list has been confirmed for the final round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Bathurst.
Headlining the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, the 19-car field includes 12 mathematical title contenders, given more points are on offer for the longer than usual races.
Tony D’Alberto leads the series by a reduced, 46-point margin after a number of penalties were issued following the most recent round at Sandown.
Jordan Cox is his nearest rival and Will Brown is 21 points further back, meaning the top three are covered by less than the 75 points on offer for winning either of Race 1 or Race 3 at Mount Panorama.
They are driving a Honda Civic Type R, a Peugeot 308, and an Audi RS 3 LMS, respectively, which bodes well for Cox considering it was Aaron Cameron, in another Peugeot, who qualified on pole position and won two of the three races held at Bathurst in April.
In addition to Cox and Cameron, a notable in a 308 is French touring car title winner Teddy Clairet, who is making his debut in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.
Also debuting will be a Hyundai Elantra N, driven by HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan, who is fourth in the series standings at 16 points behind Brown.
Practice 1 takes place on Friday at 10:15 local time/AEDT.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s action will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
CLICK HERE for event programme
Entry list: Round 7, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|2
|Moutai/ZIP PAY
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|14
|Forza Brakes Motorsport
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|20
|Peugeot Sport GRM
|Teddy Clairet
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|22
|Challenge Motorsport/MPC
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai Elantra N TCR
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS TCR
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane RS TCR
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|Will Brown
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
