VIDEO: Gen3 Supercars begin aero testing

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 7th November, 2022 - 3:52pm

The Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro Supercars have begun VCAT (Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing) at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport with Porsche racer Bayley Hall and Supercars’ Safety Car driver Jason Routley behind the wheel.

