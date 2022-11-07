Vettel stands by retirement decision

Sebastian Vettel does not believe his rich run of form is evidence that he’s decided to retire from Formula 1 too early.

In the days prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, the four-time world champion announced he would leave the sport at the end of the current season.

Since then, he has enjoyed a more consistent run of points finishes, including a season-best sixth at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He was Driver of the Day at the United States Grand Prix as he finished eighth, a race which saw him surpass 3500 laps in the lead of a grand prix.

“I thought about this decision long and hard, and from a lot of different angles,” he said when asked if he’d called time on his career too son.

“I find it’s sad that we tend to swing so much now. I see the benefits of having emotions running high and low rather than just being flat, but I think the judging, in general, it’s a bit too quick.

“I obviously enjoyed the last few races, last couple of races more than I did maybe some in the mid-part of the season, but they have no impact on the decision.

“If anything, it’s a great reminder of why I love the sport so much, I love racing so much,” he added.

“I had great races and I really enjoyed them, but I also had races that I didn’t enjoy so much and I was wishing after five laps to see the chequered flag.

“You still have to find the motivation in that and hang in there, but I wish that sometimes it just wouldn’t swing as high and as low.”

Vettel’s upturn in form has coincided with the team’s own improved performances.

Aston Martin struggled in the early events of 2023 before it introduced a B-spec car for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ongoing development since then has seen it claw its way back into the midfield battle, leaving it just four points shy of Alfa Romeo Sauber for sixth in the constructors’ championship standings.

“I think he gained from the better performance, or the better results,” noted Aston Martin team boss, Mike Krack over the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

“It added a little bit even more to his motivation, and it’s really nice to see him work.

“I mean, he has three races to go. I think we had to kick him out of the office [Friday] night, otherwise, he would have still been there studying data, looking at where you can change things.

“He’s not on a farewell [tour], this I can tell you for sure. He really wants to do well. He wants to bring us forward and help bring his part to finish the season in the best possible place.”

Fernando Alonso will replace Vettel at Aston Martin for 2023, with Pierre Gasly swapping from Scuderia AlphaTauri to fill the Spaniard’s shoes at Alpine.