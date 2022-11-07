Supercars’ Safety Car driver in for Gen3 test

Supercars’ Safety Car driver Jason Routley has been enlisted for driving duties as part of the category’s Gen3 aero test.

Routley, who has been Supercars’ Safety Car driver for almost a decade, is sharing the driving duties with Porsche racer Bayley Hall.

VCAT (Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing) on the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang prototypes commenced at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport in Queensland today.

The five-day programme aims to homologate the aerodynamic packages for both the Mustang and Camaro ahead of the Gen3 regulations’ introduction to Supercars next season.

It involves fitting the cars with sensors and completing straight line runs to measure aerodynamic efficiency, with the goal of the packages on both vehicles achieving a level of parity.

There was controversy in 2019 when the Ford Mustang was introduced, which required multiple re-tests and changes to both the Mustang, ZB Commodore and the Nissan Altima, the latter in its final year of competition in the main Supercars category.

Read about Todd Kelly’s son Mason Kelly testing the Nissan Altima on track over the weekend here.

The VCAT programme is being run by Supercars technical as well as General Motors homologation team, Triple Eight Race Engineering, and Ford homologation team, Dick Johnson Racing.