NASCAR team owner dies after son wins Xfinity Series

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs has died, merely hours after watching his son Ty secure the NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

In a statement, the North Carolina-based team advised that the 49-year-old had died in his sleep.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The son of team founder Joe, Gibbs joined the team after completing his college football career, where he played as a linebacker for Stanford University from 1991–1994.

Gibbs raced for his father’s squad in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as the NASCAR Truck Series.

In his three-year racing career, he made 39 appearances in the Xfinity Series, finishing as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year standings in 2003, while he made 58 starts in the Truck Series, finishing with a best result of second at Texas Motor Speedway in 2002.

He went onto become the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for the team.

Prior to his death, Gibbs was at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, to watch his 20-year-old son take out the second-tier series title, as well as his team’s driver Christopher Bell prepare for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

He spoke of his son’s victory post-race.

“Watching it today, yeah, just to see his determination,” Coy Gibbs said.

“I think he’s got skills and he’s determined. It definitely made me proud. I think it made my wife — we were both proud, just because he just hammered down and did his job. If he wants to do this for a living, he’s going to learn how to do that.”

The third-generation Gibbs was slated to drive the #23 Toyota in the senior-series finale, with Daniel Hemric stepping behind the wheel following the passing of Gibb’s father.

NASCAR CEO Jim France extended his condolences to the Gibbs family.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” France said.

“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy — a true friend and racer.”

Gibbs is survived by his wife Heather and four children.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Gibbs’ family, friends, and team.