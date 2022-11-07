McLennan poised for Toyota Racing Series campaign

Rising Australian Porsche driver Tom McLennan has been confirmed for the 2023 Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.

McLennan is the first international driver locked into the single-seater category and will drive a Toyota FT-60 for MTEC Motorsport.

This year the 17-year-old has undertaken a rookie campaign in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia with McElrea Racing.

He has enjoyed immediate success in his rookie campaign in the one-make Porsche series, taking two class victories and securing numerous top-five finishes.

In addition to his Porsche experience the Brisbane previously raced open-wheelers, collecting a win and two podium finishes in the regional Queensland Formula Ford series last year, before competing in the Australian Formula Ford Series with CHE Racing this year.

He believes this will hold him in good stead when he takes to the New Zealand single-seater category.

“It’s awesome to get the chance to race in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series,” McLennan said.

“It’s a great international series against drivers from all around the world racing at New Zealand’s finest tracks.

“I’ve been over for a test in one of the FT-60s and the cars are amazing. I’m really looking forward to the season. I’m racing with MTEC Motorsport and it’s a great team. They have been there many years, they have heaps of experience and have seen many great drivers come through and go on to bigger things in their careers.

“The circuits that we race on in New Zealand are some of the best and I just love open-wheel racing – that’s what has really attracted me to it. I did Formula Ford for a couple of years which I loved, but we have chosen to race the FT-60 because they are safe cars and you can have some awesome battles while racing.

“It’s one of the biggest open wheel series in the southern hemisphere. It has produced some great drivers like Lando Norris, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, and they’ve gone onto great things in their careers. I really hope I can use the Toyota Racing Series to improve myself.”

Before he commences his TRS campaign, McLennan is slated to compete in the final round of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International this weekend.

Round 1 of the 2023 Toyota Racing Series will take place at Highlands Motorsport Park from January 13-15.