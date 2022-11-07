Love slated for GTWC Australia drive at Bathurst

Jordan Love will feature in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS field at Bathurst this weekend.

Love is set to join Harrolds Racing outfit, pairing up with Ross Poulakis in the Volante Rosso Motorsport-prepared Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the finale of this year’s Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

The 23-year-old’s inclusion in the team’s line-up will see it contest the GT3 Pro-Am category for the first time this year.

The Mount Panorama fixture will be the West Australian’s first national series race start in Australia since he headed overseas after clinching the 2019 Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia title.

He initially contested the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, before being signed as a Mercedes-AMG driver in 2021.

In 2022, Love contested GT World Challenge Europe, competing in the Silver Cup aboard a Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, as well as the 24 Hours of Spa.

“Heading back to home soil and especially back to Bathurst is very exciting for me,” Love said.

“I love Bathurst and it’s not been a few years since I’ve driven there, so I’m even more pumped to see what it’s like, especially in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car I am now very familiar with but yet to drive up on the Mountain.

“Teaming up with Ross and the Harrolds Racing team I’m confident will be a great fit and I owe them a big thank you for their efforts in getting me back here for the event.”

In addition to the Love/Poulakis entry, Harrolds Racing will field a Mercedes-AMG GT4 for Sam Brabham and Chris Batzios at Bathurst.

The outing marks the first time the third-generation Brabham has raced at the iconic circuit.

“I’ve never raced there, I’ve only ever driven there slowly,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be interesting. Obviously, I used to watch it as a kid and watch my dad race there in the 12 hour and the 1000, and always dreamed of racing on that circuit and now I’m going to get the opportunity which is awesome.”

The three-hour endurance race for GTWC Australia commences at 10:40 AEDT on Sunday, November 13 and will be broadcast live and ad-free on Stan Sport.