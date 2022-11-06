WAU not taking Supercars podiums for granted

Walkinshaw Andretti United is not taking any of its podiums in the Repco Supercars Championship this season for granted.

Chaz Mostert scored a double podium for WAU last weekend at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The 30-year-old finished third in both 250km encounters on the streets of Surfers Paradise aboard the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing ZB Commodore.

His team-mate, Nick Percat, netted a top 10 result on Saturday before being caught up in the Sunday pile-up in his #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing ZB Commodore.

Mostert is second on the number of race wins tally this year, having taken victory four times.

He is only behind the dominant Shane van Gisbergen, who has stood on the top step of the podium a staggering 21 times in 32 races.

The double trophy haul on the Gold Coast saw Mostert jump to third in the Drivers’ Championship.

WAU Team Principal, Bruce Stewart, told Speedcafe.com the podiums are no surprise.

“[Mostert is] an A-Grade driver, an elite talent like Nick.”

“We expect podiums, but you never want to take them for granted, because they’re hard.

“We’ve got 25 super-talented drivers in the sport and we’ve got to work very hard as a team to help them amplify their talent and get the result.

“I’m rapt [about the podiums] but we need to improve; we need to be fighting at the front.”

Late in Saturday’s Race 31, Mostert was threatening David Reynolds for second position before facing pressure from Will Davison, however managed to maintain third place.

“This [Gold Coast] track is brutal; not only if you have an incident or make a mistake, but also the heat it generates and the pressure it builds,” Stewart said.

“Clearly, it was a difficult track to pass at, so in that respect, people were waiting for mistakes.

“Chaz had a real couple of dips at Reynolds, but when the fronts heat up it makes it very difficult to pass.

“So he did well defending off Will [Davison].”

The final round of the season is the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.