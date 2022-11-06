Unreliability evidence of Alpine pushing limits

A lack of reliability for Alpine is evidence of a deliberately aggressive approach adopted by the team as Formula 1 introduced a freeze on power unit development.

Fernando Alonso has levelled criticism at his team throughout the season, arguing issues that he’s encountered have cost nearly 70 points.

Alpine currently sits fourth in the constructors’ championship, just seven points clear of McLaren with two races remaining.

That should not be a contest, the two-time world champion claims, noting he’s had six power unit failures already this season.

The most recent of those came at the Mexico City Grand Prix when a cylinder issue saw him retire from another strong points-paying place.

While acknowledging the lack of retirement is less than ideal, team boss Otmar Szafnauer believes it’s indicative of a positive mentality within the team.

“We mustn’t forget that at the beginning of the year – this was before I was here – but I think it was the right decision on the powertrain side, to err on the side of performance,” he reasoned.

“We made a conscious decision to push the performance envelope and fix the reliability issues as we got to them because the FIA allows that.

“So that was a conscious decision.”

The current power unit regulations have placed a freeze on development until 2026.

However, engine suppliers can address reliability issues, or make changes in the interest of cost savings.

“Now, when we face it [unreliability], we can fix it,” Szafnauer explained.

“However, we mustn’t forget that we did this; we didn’t do it on purpose to not be reliable, but if you have to err on the side, you push the performance boundary.

“You can’t add performance now until 2026 but you can fix reliability issues, and we can do it over the winter.

“So strategically, I think it was the right thing to do.”