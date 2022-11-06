Trans Am 100 field set for Bathurst

The National Trans Am Series field has been set for the Turtle Wax Trans Am 100 at this month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

A 23-car field will take to Mount Panorama for the final round of the season, from November 11-13.

The entry list features two-time National Trans Am title winner Nathan Herne, who will take to the 6.213km circuit in a Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang.

His appearance at Mount Panorama will take place following his successful run in the S5000 Tasman Series on the streets of Surfers Paradise, as well as an outing in the US Trans Am Championship at the Circuit of The Americas this weekend.

US Trans Am Championship driver Robert Noaker will also take to the grid in a Dream Racing Australia Dodge Challenger.

2022 title runner-up Owen Kelly and Lochie Dalton are also expected to be competitive in their GRM-supported Ford Mustangs.

Off the back of his third-place finish in the series standings, Brett Holdsworth will be hopeful of a strong showing in his Chevrolet Camaro.

The Outright Class field includes seasoned regular Ben Grice, the son of two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan Grice, in his Ford Mustang, while Dunlop Super2 Series steerer Nash Morris, who is the son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris, will also take to the circuit in the Supercheap Auto-backed Ford Mustang.

Jack Sipp and Brad Gartner in their Ford Mustangs, as well as Chevrolet Camaro driver Lee Stibbs round out the Outright Class competitors.

The Trans Am Cup field consists of Chevrolet Camaro steerers Jason Pryde, Brett Niall, Adam Hargreaves, Aaron Tebb, and Zach Loscialpo, Ford Mustang pilots Hugh McAlister and Dylan Thomas, as well as Dodge Challenger driver James Simpson.

In the Mountain Masters Class, the Chevrolet Camaro trio of Craig Scutella, Jason Hassett, and John Holinger will go up against Mark Crutcher in his Ford Mustang.

The National Trans Am Series will take to the track for two practice sessions, qualifying, as well as three races at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, concluding with the Trans Am Bathurst 100 on Sunday, November 13.

The Trans Am 100 can be seen live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Entry list, Turtle Wax Trans Am 100