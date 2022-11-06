Marquez would ‘understand’ if Quartararo crashes into him in MotoGP finale

Marc Marquez says he would “understand” if Fabio Quartararo crashes into him in the Valencia race in a desperate bid to win the MotoGP championship.

Quartararo faces the literal must-win scenario given he trails Francesco Bagnaia by 23 points, with only 20 on offer for finishing second.

The Frenchman qualified fourth at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, four positions ahead of Bagnaia, while Marquez is set to line up on the middle of the front row.

The Repsol Honda rider is therefore among those in the firing line if Quartararo decides he needs to be aggressive in the 27-lapper.

“I know that Fabio tomorrow will push a lot and he must push,” said Marquez.

“If he crashes and he hits another rider… if he hits me, I will understand.

“I don’t want [that to happen], but I understand because he is fighting for a world championship, not a race.

“I know that he is smart and he must attack. Everybody will attack and Ducati riders will attack more because it’s the best way to help the leader that is Pecco.

“But I want to do a good race and at the end of the day the two guys are Fabio and Pecco; everybody will pay attention to these two guys.”

However, the six-time premier class champion has signalled that he too will be aggressive, given he is starting to get back to his physical best after surgery on his right arm in June.

“About my physical condition, I’m very, very happy,” said Marquez.

“The target when I came back was to try and improve my right arm during all the races and I feel a lot [the improvement] when I stay at home for one week.

“This weekend, I’m riding a normal way. It’s true that sometimes I’m still using a different riding style, not exactly like before, but the lap time is coming.

“It’s true that with Honda we are also working hard to improve that front feeling. I’m riding fast but I don’t feel under control every lap.

“Tomorrow is the time to attack. When you attack and take the risk, then sometimes the consequences are not the one you like.

“But I feel free and with nothing to lose. I will try to manage well and be on the podium.”