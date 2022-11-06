Iron Lynx to campaign Lamborghini Hypercars

Iron Lynx and Lamborghini have put together a Hypercar programme for the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024.

The Italian entities have reached an agreement to form Lamborghini Iron Lynx, with the official manufacturer squad to field LMDh entries in both competitions, utilising ​​hybrid technology and a twin-turbo V8 powerplant.

Currently, Iron Lynx fields Ferraris in various competitions such as WEC, GT World Challenge Europe, as well as the European Le Mans Series.

Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann made the announcement at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Finals at Portimao, Portugal, where the team is currently competing.

“Ever since we announced our intention to race in the LMDh racing series, it was clear to us that Iron Lynx was the right partner to take such an important step with,” he said.

“I am delighted to welcome the team to the Lamborghini family; over the years, Iron Lynx has proven to be a fast, strong and successful entity, just like the Lamborghini motorsport department.”

The Swiss-based organisation which owns Iron Lynx, DC Racing Solutions, played a crucial role in putting the programme together.

Chairwoman of DC Racing Solutions Deborah Mayer hailed the union.

“I am really pleased that we can share the news about the partnership between Iron Lynx and Lamborghini, which marks a significant milestone for our group,” Mayer said.

“Our championship-winning racing pedigree, combined with the successful motorsport heritage of Lamborghini, will create the perfect mix to deliver a highly-competitive performance on track.”

The Lamborghini Iron Lynx partnership will commence next year in GT3 competition, with the squad to take on the 24 Hours of Daytona with a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, as well as the IMSA SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup.

Next year’s programme will also consist of a GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup effort, while the Iron Dames will also field a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in competition.