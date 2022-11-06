Ducati’s humorous farewell to Miller

The Ducati Lenovo Team has donned fake moustaches to farewell Jack Miller ahead of his final MotoGP race for the Bologna manufacturer.

The Queenslander is off to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing next year, and is set to ride an RC16 for the first time in Tuesday’s post-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Before morning Warm Up at the Valencia circuit, the factory Ducati team assembled for a photograph with Miller, who has scored three race wins in red.

“We made some fun because Jack has this funny moustache since quite some time,” said Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti on the television world feed.

“So, we had some fake moustaches, which we put on us with the mechanics and so on, to take this last picture before the Warm Up, so show how much we like Jack.”

‘Jackass’ was third-quickest in the 20-minute Sunday morning session, matching his starting position for the 27-lapper which will follow.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who need only finish 14th to deliver just Ducati’s second riders’ championship title, was ninth-quickest in Warm Up having qualified eighth.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who must win in order to have any chance of going back-to-back, ended up classified 11th but will line up fourth after a high-risk qualifying performance on the afternoon prior.

Race start is scheduled for 00:00 AEDT.