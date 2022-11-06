Bagnaia admits Valencia MotoGP qualifying did not go to plan

Francesco Bagnaia admits he wanted better from qualifying day at the Valencia MotoGP as he tries to clinch the championship.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider needs just two points to do so, and thus deny Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who qualified fourth.

However, Bagnaia has had a less than stellar weekend so far, finishing no session higher than seventh position and earning an automatic Qualifying 2 berth by less than a tenth of a second.

While a finish of 14th would be enough to take the title, the tight Circuit Ricardo Tormo is particularly treacherous if one gets stuck in the middle of the pack, and Bagnaia has qualified eighth.

He had forecast that he would be more conservative this weekend, having crashed twice on the Saturday of the previous event, the Malaysian Grand Prix, including a spill which consigned him to Qualifying 1 at Sepang.

However, asked if his latest Saturday performance was part of the plan, the Italian replied, “No, absolutely not.

“Starting from [Friday], we are struggling a bit with new tyres and also for the time attack, me and other two or three riders with the Ducati are having the same issue.

“We have to consider the positives and I think our pace with used tyres is quite good.

“With new tyres, we’re struggling a bit more compared to other riders but I think, from eight to 10 laps, we can be competitive and start to be at the front.”

Asked about nerves over the opening laps, Bagnaia explained, “On this moment, I’m just thinking of what to do to improve my bike with my team.

“I think the ideas we have are good; I’m just thinking on that.

“I know if I start thinking ‘ah I’m starting eighth, I have to do this, this and this,’ it’s the worst.

“So, I will try to start well for sure but, in this moment, I just want to focus on my bike.”