Marini quickest, Quartararo edges Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 5th November, 2022 - 3:29am

Luca Marini. Picture: MotoGP.com

Luca Marini set the fastest lap in Friday practice for the MotoGP finale at Valencia as title contender Fabio Quartararo just beat championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to eighth.

Marini clocked a 1:30.217s with less than three minutes to go in Free Practice 2 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on his Mooney VR46 Ducati, and it would be an all-Desmosedici top three.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) earned second with a 1:30.322 while Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) set a 1:30.345 just before the chequered flag to grab third.

Marc Marquez crashed his Repsol Honda once in each of the day’s two sessions but still finished up fourth on the timesheet with a 1:30.390s, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM), and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati).

Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) topped Free Practice 1 but ended up eighth for the day on a 1:30.442s, 0.005s quicker than Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) rounding out the top 10.

Bagnaia arrived at Valencia with a 23-point margin and need only finish 14th this Sunday to guarantee that the title is his, while Quartararo must win the race to have any chance of going back-to-back.

Remy Gardner was 21st-quickest in his final MotoGP round, at least for the foreseeable future, one spot behind Tech3 KTM team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Friday practice: Valencia MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 10 L.MARINI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:30.217 FP2
2 89 J.MARTIN ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.322 FP2
3 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.345 FP2
4 93 M.MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:30.390 FP2
5 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:30.394 FP2
6 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.422 FP2
7 5 J.ZARCO FRA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 1:30.424 FP2
8 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:30.442 FP2
9 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:30.447 FP2
10 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:30.519 FP2
11 42 A.RINS ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:30.707 FP2
12 12 M.VIÑALES ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.814 FP2
13 41 A.ESPARGARO ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia 1:30.890 FP2
14 36 J.MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:31.004 FP2
15 72 M.BEZZECCHI ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 1:31.014 FP2
16 21 F.MORBIDELLI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:31.016 FP2
17 73 A.MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:31.148 FP2
18 44 P.ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:31.249 FP2
19 35 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:31.345 FP2
20 25 R.FERNANDEZ ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.598 FP2
21 87 R.GARDNER AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.621 FP2
22 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:31.672 FP2
23 49 F.DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 1:31.762 FP2
24 40 D.BINDER RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 1:32.420 FP2

