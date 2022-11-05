Haas still assessing F1 driver options for 2023

Haas is continuing to assess its options with regard to which driver will partner Kevin Magnussen at the team during the 2023 Formula 1 season.

It’s believed to be a decision between Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg, with the common consensus that it is the latter who is favourite for the gig.

Schumacher has largely failed to impress during his second season in F1, struggling to match Magnussen with inconsistent performances.

That has improved in the latter half of the year though a crash after the chequered flag during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix did him no favours.

The 2020 Formula 2 Champion has refused to speak about his future while Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, has equally given little away.

Schumacher’s seat remains the only one left on the market after Williams announced its intention to sign Logan Sargeant for 2023 (should he obtain the requisite points for an FIA Super Licence).

In the lead-up to the United States Grand Prix last month, Kevin Magnussen suggested his current team-mate “deserved” a new deal, though Steiner has distanced the team from those comments.

“I heard this comment the first time – I don’t think, deserving or not, a lot of people deserve something,” he said.

“I need to look after the whole team and see if Mick is the chosen one.

“I’m not saying it’s not Mick or anything. I got a lot of consultancy from people, for people think who should be driving the car, who deserves what, and whatever.

“Obviously Kevin said that as well, that he thinks, but that is what he thinks.

“In the end, I need to look after, or we need to look after, our team for the future.

“We will take the driver we want in the car, and we think we can go forward in developing the team.

“If it is Mick, it’s Mick. If somebody else, it’s somebody else.

“But these comments, I get them all day long, people telling me what we should be doing.

“I mean, Mick has got some experience, obviously a second year in Formula 1,” he added.

“Is that enough to take the team forward?

“We need leadership from there, from this position, and this is all the things I evaluate.”

Hulkenberg’s chances of landing the drive were seemingly bolstered during the week when Aston Martin announced the signing of Stoffel Vandoorne in a Reserve Driver role.

It’s a signing that suggests 35-year-old Hulkenberg is no longer needed at the squad – or, for that matter, is no longer available.

Haas recently announced a new title sponsor which will come