Grove: Payne gives us ‘great hope’ for 2023

Stephen Grove says he has “great hope” in young gun Matt Payne ahead of his rookie season in the Repco Supercars Championship next year.

Grove is the team co-owner owner at Penrite Racing, which currently fields David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth.

The squad will welcome Payne into its main game driving line-up in 2023 alongside Reynolds, with Holdsworth retiring.

Payne is a Grove Racing junior driver under the family-owned team’s support and guidance, sitting third in the Dunlop Super2 Series with one round remaining.

The 20-year-old was part of the Grove’s co-driving line-up at this year’s Bathurst 1000, pairing up with Holdsworth.

They ran a smart race to finish sixth in the #10 Ford Mustang, leaving Grove buoyed ahead of Payne’s Supercars graduation in 2023.

“He was out there with the main game drivers, and they were putting a lot of pressure on him,” Grove told Speedcafe.com of Payne.

“He was quick, he held his ground, his racecraft was really good, and didn’t make a mistake.

“That’s what we needed him to do in the car, so it gives us great hope for next year.”

Payne’s step up from the Dunlop Super2 Series to the main game aligns with the introduction of Supercars’ Gen3 rule set.

Grove previously told this website that he believes it offers a “clean slate” to bring a rookie into the championship.

He added that Holdsworth, who recently notched up his 600th race in Supercars, has been giving close guidance to Payne.

“Lee has been fantastic with Matty and he’s worked through the process,” said Grove.

“Matty knew what his job was, and his job wasn’t to be the fastest car on track.

“His job was to make sure he stayed consistent, make sure he bought the car back, and he really managed it.

“If [other drivers] had’ve really bombed it down [the inside] he would have given him room and he would have let them go through, because he knew what his job was.”

The final round of the Super2 Series takes place at the Val0 Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.

Grove Racing will field a pair of Ford Mustangs with the introduction of Gen3.

The first race of the new era will be on the streets of Newcastle from March 10-12.