DOWNLOAD: The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International event programme

The inaugural Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is just days away and the event programme for a bumper weekend of motorsport at Mount Panorama is now available.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is stacked with seven categories of racing, spanning V8 muscle to punchy hot hatches and exotic GT machinery, plus everything in between.

A title will be decided in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, and it is also the Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship finale in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, which will take in a three-hour race on Sunday.

Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters is back at its spiritual home, and the Trans Am Bathurst 100 headlines National Trans Am Series action.

Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly reaches a crescendo for 2022, it is also the business end of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia season, and the Bathurst Sportscar Challenge brings prototypes to The Mountain.

Plus, there will be S5000 displays, with V8-powered open-wheel machinery let loose in unrestricted mode, and the ‘Circuit to City’ parade in the Thursday twilight in Bathurst’s CBD.

Read/download the event programme below for session times, previews, entry lists, and everything else you need to know.

For those who cannot make it to Mount Panorama, the action will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International takes place on November 11-13.