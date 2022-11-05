DJR boss on Ralph investment: “We still embody the Penske way”

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story has opened up on the Ralph family’s investment into the team, though maintains the organisation still embodies the ‘Penske way.”

In August, DJR announced a change of majority shareholding at the championship-winning Supercars operation with the highly credentialed Ralph family becoming co-owners in January 2023.

Founder, Dick Johnson, and Story — who is the Executive Chairman and CEO — will hold onto a significant share in the Repco Supercars Championship outfit.

It marks the latest major ownership reshuffle for the Stapylton-based squad, after Roger Penske was a part-owner between 2014 and 2020.

During the DJR Team Penske era, the team won three Supercars Championship titles with Scott McLaughlin (2018, 2019, 2020).

It currently fields Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison in Supercars, who will stay on into 2023.

As the Ralphs further integrate themselves into the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Story explained that the outfit still maintains the ‘Penske way’ in the manner it operates.

“We’re motoring through to the end of the season,” Story told Speedcafe.com when asked what changes the Ralph family have made.

“[We’re] focused on Gen3 — and [the Ralphs] are very active in what they’re doing and understanding what we’re doing.

“I think the biggest short-term impact is going to be on the commercial side, just given the synergies between the other teams and investments.

“At the end of the day, we still embody the Penske way and that’s not going to change.

“It’s all about discipline, willingness, and being prepared — that’s really key.”

The Ralph family has business interests in the transport and sport sectors, including shares in Melbourne Storm National Rugby League Club.

Figurehead, Brett Ralph, is also a Director of Sunshine Coast Lightning Super Netball Team, Melbourne United Basketball Club, the Australian Baseball League, and is the Chairman of the Melbourne Aces Baseball Club.

“The fantastic thing about the Ralph family is they are most likely the largest investor in professional sports teams in the country,” added Story.

“So what they bring is an understanding of sport and an understanding of business.

“If you think about their investment in the Melbourne Storm and in the other teams, the synergies we can create when it comes to supporting our partners, the synergies we can create in terms of the processes we put in place in terms of how to go racing … I think it’s a really exciting time.

“They’re incredibly passionate about what we do and they’re good people.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with them, it’s fantastic.”

The current Supercars season will conclude at the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.